$1 million bail set for two in drug-induced homicide case

Two men facing charges in connection with the January drug overdose death of an Addison man were ordered held on $1 million bail over the weekend, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Jackie Dunklin, 25, of Glen Ellyn, and Kevin Jaap, 32, of Addison, were each charged with drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, officials said.

