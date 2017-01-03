Weekend picks: London's 'War Horse' gallops to the big screen
The award-winning and puppet-filled London stage production of "War Horse" is screened at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn part of the National Theatre's NT Live series. Watch the Windy City Bulls at a Barks and Beers event Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates.
