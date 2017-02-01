Weekend picks: Catch fishing, outdoor...

Weekend picks: Catch fishing, outdoor expo in Schaumburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Daily Herald

The Chicago Children's Theatre opens up its new home with a shadow-puppet collaboration with Manual Cinema called "Magic City." Kirk Muspratt conducts the New Philharmonic in performances of Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak 1 hr Rueann4 4
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Tue Alaina Power 294
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Jan 26 George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Jan 25 SOLECITO 5
The Palos Hills poster Jan 25 Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Jan 25 Meat Curtains 40
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC