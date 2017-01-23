Two charged in Lisle home invasion

Two charged in Lisle home invasion

8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Two DuPage County men face charges in connection with a Jan. 19 home invasion in Lisle in which they forced their way inside and cut the victim on the forearm with a knife, authorities said. Lisle police said Josue A. Calleros, 22, of the 4000 block of Brittany Lane in Lisle, and William G. Smith, 18, whose last known address was near Glen Ellyn, were charged with home invasion and aggravated unlawful restraint.

