The Five Irish Tenors Come to the MAC 2/12
Direct from Dublin, The Five Irish Tenors bring their "Salute to Ireland" to the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. This concert is part of the first tour ever in North America of Ireland's most popular ensemble, and has been specially created for the United States and Canada. A MAC Chat precedes the concert at 1 p.m. In anticipation of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, the MAC will be offering special Valentine's Day inspired cocktails and complimentary post-show chocolates in conjunction with this performance The Five Irish Tenors fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to create a unique Irish tenor concert experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|schmale & north ave
|4 hr
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Ryan Stewart
|287
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|SOLECITO
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|Wed
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Tue
|Gus StopPo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC