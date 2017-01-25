The Five Irish Tenors Come to the MAC...

The Five Irish Tenors Come to the MAC 2/12

Direct from Dublin, The Five Irish Tenors bring their "Salute to Ireland" to the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. This concert is part of the first tour ever in North America of Ireland's most popular ensemble, and has been specially created for the United States and Canada. A MAC Chat precedes the concert at 1 p.m. In anticipation of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, the MAC will be offering special Valentine's Day inspired cocktails and complimentary post-show chocolates in conjunction with this performance The Five Irish Tenors fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to create a unique Irish tenor concert experience.

