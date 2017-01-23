Tax filing help available at COD

Taxpayers can receive free assistance with electronic filing of state and federal tax returns on Saturday mornings, Feb. 25 through April 15, on College of DuPage's Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd. COD offers the help in partnership with Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89, Villa Park Public Library and Wheaton Public Library. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Feb. 25; March 4, 11, 18 and 25; and April 8 and 15, in the Seaton Computing Center, Room 123.

