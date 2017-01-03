Russian National Ballet to perform 'S...

Russian National Ballet to perform 'Swan Lake'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Daily Herald

Local audiences can experience Pushkin's meaning when Russian National Ballet Theater performs "Swan Lake" at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the freshly renovated Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. One of the most popular performances created in human history, "Swan Lake" ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky features easily recognizable music combined with tremendous choreography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 15 hr Shut Up is queer 94
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 21 hr Megan Revis 257
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Jan 2 snake eyes 8
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
What is Shut Up involved in Jan 1 Get help 111
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC