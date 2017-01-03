Russian National Ballet to perform 'Swan Lake'
Local audiences can experience Pushkin's meaning when Russian National Ballet Theater performs "Swan Lake" at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the freshly renovated Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. One of the most popular performances created in human history, "Swan Lake" ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky features easily recognizable music combined with tremendous choreography.
