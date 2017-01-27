Rick Michel to Return to the Mac with...

Rick Michel to Return to the Mac with Frank Sinatra...a Musical Journey

Friday Jan 27

By popular demand Rick Michel returns to the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd, this time with his full 12-piece orchestra, to commemorate the legendary Frank Sinatra with songs and stories Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is presented in partnership with WDCB 90.9 FM. In the spirit of Valentine's Day weekend, the MAC will be offering special Valentine's Day inspired cocktails and complimentary post-show chocolates in conjunction with this performance.

