Readers don't like idea of carpool la...

Readers don't like idea of carpool lane on Ike

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Daily Herald

Readers cheered a plan to add another lane to fix the Eisenhower Expressway's infamous three-lane bottleneck but booed levying a toll on vehicles occupied by one or two people. The Illinois Department of Transportation is trying to straddle a cash shortfall by charging tolls on proposed new lanes in each direction between Mannheim Road and Austin Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S... 1 hr Colonel Cracker 1
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... 1 hr Colonel Cracker 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Dave Bishop 271
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Tue Do It Do It Do It... 1
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan 15 Boo 7
So Sorry Shut Up Jan 13 VW Beetle 144
The Palos Hills poster Jan 13 Its me 96
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC