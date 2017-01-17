Launch party for ArtsDuPage.org

The DuPage Foundation 's newest initiative, Arts DuPage, will host a party to debut its first public offering, ArtsDuPage.org , an online resource linking the community to the local arts scene. The launch party will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, and will include live performances.

