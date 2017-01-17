Intelligentsia Cup cycling series won't return to Glen Ellyn
The Intelligentsia Cup series won't feature a Glen Ellyn leg this summer but could return to the village in subsequent years. The Tour of Glen Ellyn -- a challenging race that made its debut last summer with professional cyclists -- won't return for a second year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|1 hr
|Make the jump do it
|2
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Charlie Church 75
|275
|The Palos Hills poster
|22 hr
|Flounder
|97
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC