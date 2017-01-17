Intelligentsia Cup cycling series won...

Intelligentsia Cup cycling series won't return to Glen Ellyn

The Intelligentsia Cup series won't feature a Glen Ellyn leg this summer but could return to the village in subsequent years. The Tour of Glen Ellyn -- a challenging race that made its debut last summer with professional cyclists -- won't return for a second year.

