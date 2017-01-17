Global Flicks Film International Film...

Global Flicks Film International Film Festival Begins at COD Feb. 1

Read more: Daily Herald

Global Flicks, a free festival featuring seven award-winning international films, will be presented each Wednesday, Feb. 1, to Wednesday, March 15, in the Playhouse Theatre in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Now in its 21st year, Global Flicks is co-sponsored by the COD Field and Experiential Learning, Study Abroad and Global Education programs, and the McAninch Arts Center.

Glen Ellyn, IL

