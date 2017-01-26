Glenbard West to present "She Kills M...

Glenbard West to present "She Kills Monsters"

Glenbard West High School will present the play "She Kills Monsters," a high-octane dramatic comedy with nasty ogres, homicidal fairies and '90s pop culture. The play will be presented Feb. 9 through 11. After her sister's death, Agnes finds her sibling's Dungeons & Dragons notebook and stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventures.

