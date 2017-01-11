Glenbard emphasizes community service

Glenbard emphasizes community service

I am very proud to work in Glenbard High School District 87 , a school district where students, parents, faculty and staff value service to others. Through service, students learn they can make a difference with what they do, leading to more confidence and a can-do spirit.

