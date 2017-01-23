Glen Ellyn Park District Releases 2016 Annual Report
The historic restoration of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse was completed in July 2016. The $2.85 million capital improvement project concentrated on restoration of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse to its historic beauty.Glen Ellyn Park District The Glen Ellyn Park District has published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.
