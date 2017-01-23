Glen Ellyn Park District Releases 201...

Glen Ellyn Park District Releases 2016 Annual Report

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The historic restoration of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse was completed in July 2016. The $2.85 million capital improvement project concentrated on restoration of the Lake Ellyn Boathouse to its historic beauty.Glen Ellyn Park District The Glen Ellyn Park District has published its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Andi Pev 284
schmale & north ave 16 hr Captain Dingdong 6
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! 18 hr Gus StopPo 6
The Palos Hills poster Tue Anonymous 98
Help me find my dear friend! Mon Friend 1
Willowbrook Music Thread (Mar '16) Sun Musikologist 2
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Jan 21 Gunny 1
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC