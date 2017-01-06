Glen Ellyn man person of interest in ...

Glen Ellyn man person of interest in suspicious death in Batavia

The Batavia Police Department seeks help in locating Michael J. Marlovitz, 23, of Glen Ellyn, as a person of interest in the investigation of a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Rye Court, Batavia, according to a police department news release. Batavia police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a home on Batavia's east side at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 6 for a report of a person not breathing, according to the release.

