Glen Ellyn man person of interest in suspicious death in Batavia

The Batavia Police Department seeks help in locating Michael J. Marlovitz, 23, of Glen Ellyn, as a person of interest in the investigation of a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Rye Court, Batavia, according to a police department news release. Batavia police and fire department personnel were dispatched to a home on Batavia's east side at 7:52 a.m. Jan. 6 for a report of a person not breathing, according to the release.

