Glen Ellyn Dist. 41 seeking candidates for vacant board seat
The Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 school board will appoint a new member by late February to fill the seat left vacant by Willie DiFabio, who resigned unexpectedly Monday with less than four months left in his appointed term. DiFabio also will withdraw from one of the most hotly contested school board races in DuPage County because of conflict-of-interest concerns raised by his work as a substitute teacher in the district -- a job he's held since 2009.
