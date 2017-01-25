Five apply for vacant Glen Ellyn Dist...

Five apply for vacant Glen Ellyn District 41 seat

The Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 school board will meet Friday morning to appoint a new member who will serve a term of just three months. Five candidates applied to fill the seat left vacant by Willie DiFabio, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month near the end of his own appointed term.

