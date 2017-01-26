Film Screening Addresses Race Against the Clock on Climate Change

Elmhurst Cool Cities and Elmhurst College will host a screening of the documentary Time to Choose as part of the 2017 One Earth Film Festival on Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. at Elmhurst College, Illinois Hall, Schaible Science Center . The One Earth Film Festival presents compelling environmental films and programming to bring about an understanding of climate change, sustainability and the power of people, and to initiate positive actions for the planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.