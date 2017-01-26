Film Screening Addresses Race Against the Clock on Climate Change
Elmhurst Cool Cities and Elmhurst College will host a screening of the documentary Time to Choose as part of the 2017 One Earth Film Festival on Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. at Elmhurst College, Illinois Hall, Schaible Science Center . The One Earth Film Festival presents compelling environmental films and programming to bring about an understanding of climate change, sustainability and the power of people, and to initiate positive actions for the planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Dillon Harris
|290
|schmale & north ave
|18 hr
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Dane Lach (Mar '09)
|Thu
|George
|9
|DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08)
|Wed
|SOLECITO
|5
|The Palos Hills poster
|Wed
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Tue
|Gus StopPo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC