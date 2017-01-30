DuPage County's Sustain DuPage hosts EC3 Open Meeting

Save the date! On Thursday, February 2 at 7 pm EC3 will be hosting Edith Makra, Director of Environmental Initiatives for the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus as the Keynote. Ms. Makra will cover the Greenest Region Compact 2 and how the EC3 Coalition can use the GRC2 in DuPage! This event is free and open to the public.

