'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage schools
In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Retired attorney Ted Utchen, who passed out dictionaries he donated to students at Park View Elementary School in Glen Ellyn, Ill., tells third grade students about other useful information information contained in dictionaries. Utchen began his crusade against bad grammar roughly 14 years ago, and since then his quest really hasn't changed.
