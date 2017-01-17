'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies...

'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage schools

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo, Erin Egan, a third grade student listens to retired attorney Ted Utchen who donated dictionaries to students at Park View Elementary School in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Utchen began his crusade against bad grammar roughly 14 years ago, and since then his quest really hasn't changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Seth Bryan 268
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Sun Boo 7
So Sorry Shut Up Jan 13 VW Beetle 144
The Palos Hills poster Jan 13 Its me 96
Renters (Jun '09) Jan 11 EYEspie 4
News Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15) Jan 6 Poop Trouble 2
Committing libel can destroy you Jan 4 The Server 4
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC