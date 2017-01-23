Cops: Multiple charges against Glen E...

Cops: Multiple charges against Glen Ellyn man in DUI-related crashes

Lawrence Sieber of Glen Ellyn faces numerous charges related to four crashes that left one person in critical condition Sunday. A 62-year-old Glen Ellyn man is being held in DuPage County jail on numerous charges related to four crashes, including three hit-and-runs, that left one person in critical condition early Sunday evening, authorities said.

