COD's Global Flicks series starts Feb. 1
Global Flicks, a festival featuring seven award-winning international films, will be presented each Wednesday, Feb. 1 to March 15, in the Playhouse Theatre in the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Films are shown in their original language with English subtitles, and each screening concludes with a moderated discussion of the film and its subject matter.
