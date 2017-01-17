COD plans Black History Month events
College of DuPage will celebrate Black History Month in February with a series of events planned by the college's Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with various departments, students and community leaders. Black History Month at COD will begin with an opening celebration from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Student Services atrium on campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.
