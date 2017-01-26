COD hosts talent competition

COD hosts talent competition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage will host the second annual Apollo Live! student talent competition at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center on campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schmale & north ave 5 min Meat Curtains 8
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 10 hr Ryan Stewart 287
Dane Lach (Mar '09) 12 hr George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Wed SOLECITO 5
The Palos Hills poster Wed Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Wed Meat Curtains 40
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Tue Gus StopPo 6
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC