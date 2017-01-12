COD Hosts Horticulture Career and Job Fair Feb. 7

The Horticulture program at College of DuPage will host a free Horticulture Career and Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Technical Education Center, Room 1038, on the College's main campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Geared toward job seekers and community members seeking horticultural and landscaping services, this fair will provide opportunities for networking and employment in the horticultural industry.

