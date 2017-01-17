Carmel picks Illinois administrator as top candidate for superintendent
CARMEL >> Barbara Dill-Varga, a top school administrator in Park Ridge, Illinois, has been chosen as the next superintendent of the Carmel Unified School District. Dill-Varga is now assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Maine Township High School District 207 in Park Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|4 hr
|Make the jump do it
|2
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Charlie Church 75
|275
|The Palos Hills poster
|Thu
|Flounder
|97
|Islamic Foundation held a Rally for Unity and S...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Wed
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC