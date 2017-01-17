Carmel picks Illinois administrator a...

Carmel picks Illinois administrator as top candidate for superintendent

CARMEL >> Barbara Dill-Varga, a top school administrator in Park Ridge, Illinois, has been chosen as the next superintendent of the Carmel Unified School District. Dill-Varga is now assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in Maine Township High School District 207 in Park Ridge.

