Buffaloe Theatre Ensemble Continues 2016-2017 Season with David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble continues its 2016-2017 "Year of the Phoenix" Season in the McAninch Arts Center's intimate Playhouse Theatre with David Lind say-Abaire 's Good People," directed by BTE Ensemble Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard,* Feb. 2-March 5. There will be a preview performance onThursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.; press opening is Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Performances run through Sunday, March 5. Margie Walsh has just been let go from yet another job.

