Buffaloe Theatre Ensemble Continues 2016-2017 Season with David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People
Buffalo Theatre Ensemble continues its 2016-2017 "Year of the Phoenix" Season in the McAninch Arts Center's intimate Playhouse Theatre with David Lind say-Abaire 's Good People," directed by BTE Ensemble Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard,* Feb. 2-March 5. There will be a preview performance onThursday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m.; press opening is Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Performances run through Sunday, March 5. Margie Walsh has just been let go from yet another job.
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|48 min
|Do It Do It Do It...
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Brett Backer
|271
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Boo
|7
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 13
|Its me
|96
|Renters (Jun '09)
|Jan 11
|EYEspie
|4
|Sticky Residue on Cars Causes Stir in Elk Grove (Aug '15)
|Jan 6
|Poop Trouble
|2
