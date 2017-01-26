Boundary changes proposed in Glen Ell...

Boundary changes proposed in Glen Ellyn District 89

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 has unveiled a proposal to overhaul attendance boundaries and reassign roughly 280 students to new schools. The school board will hear a report early next month from a task force recommending the district redraw boundaries in response to increasing enrollment and space constraints in its buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 10 min Chad Owens23 289
schmale & north ave 12 hr Meat Curtains 8
Dane Lach (Mar '09) Thu George 9
News DuPage County cocaine ring smashed with arrest ... (Apr '08) Wed SOLECITO 5
The Palos Hills poster Wed Just Do It Already 99
carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10) Wed Meat Curtains 40
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! Tue Gus StopPo 6
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC