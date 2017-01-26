Boundary changes proposed in Glen Ellyn District 89
Glen Ellyn Elementary District 89 has unveiled a proposal to overhaul attendance boundaries and reassign roughly 280 students to new schools. The school board will hear a report early next month from a task force recommending the district redraw boundaries in response to increasing enrollment and space constraints in its buildings.
