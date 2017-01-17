Bond set at $4 million for teen charg...

Bond set at $4 million for teen charged with murder near Glen Ellyn

Friday Jan 20

Bond was set at $4 million Friday for a teen charged with killing a 49-year-old man near Glen Ellyn. James Aydelotte, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 17 death of James Murray.

