Why 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage County schools
Ted Utchen began his crusade against bad grammar roughly 14 years ago and since then his quest really hasn't changed. "The Dictionary Man" brings little shtick to the vocabulary lesson he repeats every year for students in schools across DuPage County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASTY Naperville WORST PLACE TO LIVE
|2 hr
|Shadowland
|5
|Naperville police (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|shadow country
|9
|NAPERVILLE - Septic Tank City (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Dark Nation
|73
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Tyler Wager
|242
|What is Shut Up involved in
|19 hr
|VW Beetle
|108
|Huskies BB Improving
|21 hr
|Sal C
|1
|Naperville HS Sports
|21 hr
|Sal C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC