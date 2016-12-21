Why 'Dictionary Man' delivers free co...

Why 'Dictionary Man' delivers free copies to DuPage County schools

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Daily Herald

Ted Utchen began his crusade against bad grammar roughly 14 years ago and since then his quest really hasn't changed. "The Dictionary Man" brings little shtick to the vocabulary lesson he repeats every year for students in schools across DuPage County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ellyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NASTY Naperville WORST PLACE TO LIVE 2 hr Shadowland 5
Naperville police (Jun '16) 2 hr shadow country 9
NAPERVILLE - Septic Tank City (Sep '15) 2 hr Dark Nation 73
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Tyler Wager 242
What is Shut Up involved in 19 hr VW Beetle 108
Huskies BB Improving 21 hr Sal C 1
Naperville HS Sports 21 hr Sal C 1
See all Glen Ellyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now

Glen Ellyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ellyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Glen Ellyn, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,995

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC