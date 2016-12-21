Wheaton, Glen Ellyn men charged in kidnapping, armed robbery
Two men are in custody and charged with the Nov. 26 kidnapping and armed robbery of a 36-year-old man in Glen Ellyn. Both men are charged with armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|16 hr
|VW Beetle
|11
|What is Shut Up involved in
|18 hr
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|21 hr
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Thu
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Thu
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC