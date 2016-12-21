New COD finance administrator selected
An administrator with the city of Aurora has been tapped to become the next vice president of administration and treasurer at the College of DuPage. Brian W. Caputo, Aurora's chief financial officer and city treasurer, is scheduled to begin at the Glen Ellyn-based school on March 13, pending approval by COD's board of trustees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Shut Up involved in
|17 hr
|355S is the answer
|105
|Matchmaker?
|Dec 24
|Expensive lesson
|14
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Dec 23
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Dec 22
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
|Third suspect arrested in Glen Ellyn kidnapping
|Sep '16
|Glen Ellyn Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC