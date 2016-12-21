KoenigRubloff Realty Group names Jude Marchetti as assistant managing broker

Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, announced Jude Marchetti as assistant managing broker of the Elmhurst, Naperville and Glen Ellyn offices. "Nancy and I were both very impressed by Jude's achievements and her ability to bring out the best in her colleagues, so it was an easy choice as to who would help to lead our offices in the Western Suburbs," said Pat Wargowski, Vice President and Managing Broker of KoenigRubloff's Elmhurst, Naperville, and Glen Ellyn offices.

