Keller Williams completes merger with Weichert Kingsland
Keller Williams Realty Infinity and Keller Williams Premiere Properties, owned and operated by Pete Economos, has completed the merger of the Naperville and Carol Stream-based Weichert Kingsland Realty offices. As a result, 36 former Weichert Kingsland agents have joined Keller Williams, adding more than $100 million in annual sales volume.
