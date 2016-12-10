Glen Ellyn Park District could budget money for lights at Newton field
Glen Ellyn Park District commissioners next week will consider funding a much-debated project to install lights at Newton Park. But village trustees ultimately would get the final say on whether the park district can flip the switch on four 70-foot-tall poles on the sidelines of a synthetic turf field.
