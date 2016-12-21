Glen Ellyn man to represent himself i...

Glen Ellyn man to represent himself in attempted murder trial

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Daily Herald

A 27-year-old Glen Ellyn man charged with the attempted murder of his father in June will be allowed to represent himself at his trial. Charles Mitchell, of the 600 block of Roosevelt Road, is charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of domestic battery in the vicious beating of his 61-year-old father in a Glen Ellyn hotel room.

