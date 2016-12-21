Filing period to begin for spring election
The new election season officially begins Monday when candidates for municipal, school, park, library and fire district offices in DuPage County begin filing their nominating petitions for spots on the April 4 ballot. Most of the hopefuls must submit their paperwork with the governmental entity they want to represent, although school board candidates will take their documents to the DuPage County Election Commission office in Wheaton.
