Fashion show supports COD scholarships

"Chaotic Vanities," a high fashion fundraiser to benefit student scholarships, will feature "Project Runway" all-star and College of DuPage alumna Peach Carr. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the McAninch Arts Center on the COD campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, with a VIP reception starting at 6 p.m. The runway will showcase creations by Carr, acclaimed designers who support the college's Fashion Studies program, elite COD alumni designers, and select COD student designers.

