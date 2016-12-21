Fashion show supports COD scholarships
"Chaotic Vanities," a high fashion fundraiser to benefit student scholarships, will feature "Project Runway" all-star and College of DuPage alumna Peach Carr. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the McAninch Arts Center on the COD campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, with a VIP reception starting at 6 p.m. The runway will showcase creations by Carr, acclaimed designers who support the college's Fashion Studies program, elite COD alumni designers, and select COD student designers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|Sat
|Expensive lesson
|14
|What is Shut Up involved in
|Fri
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Dec 22
|VW Beetle
|4
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
|Third suspect arrested in Glen Ellyn kidnapping
|Sep '16
|Glen Ellyn Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC