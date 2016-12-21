DuPage Woodworkers make toys for kids
At their November meeting, DuPage Woodworkers turned over 1,642 toys they had made during the year to charities to distribute to needy children. Stan Anderson, the toy chairman for the past 10 years, was honored with a plaque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|16 hr
|VW Beetle
|11
|What is Shut Up involved in
|18 hr
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|21 hr
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Thu
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Thu
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC