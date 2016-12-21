College of DuPage Hosts Spring New Student Orientation Jan. 18

College of DuPage welcomes new students to spring term during two New Student Orientation sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the McAninch Arts Center lobby, on the College's main campus, 425 Fawell Blvd., in Glen Ellyn. The first session is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and the second is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Each session will begin with check-in, refreshments and information tables.

