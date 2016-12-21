College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn Distric...

College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn District 41 among hottest school board races

Wednesday Dec 21

The pursuit for three available seats on the College of DuPage board is just one of many contested school board races on the April 2017 ballot. Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 has the most crowded field, with 10 candidates vying for just four seats.

Glen Ellyn, IL

