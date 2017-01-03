Bridge between Glen Ellyn, Lombard reopens
The Hill Avenue bridge on the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard has reopened after a $1.6 million, six-month reconstruction. The condition of the old bridge had deteriorated so much that weight limits blocked school buses from traveling over the structure for years.
