Bridge between Glen Ellyn, Lombard reopens

Monday Dec 26

The Hill Avenue bridge on the border of Glen Ellyn and Lombard has reopened after a $1.6 million, six-month reconstruction. The condition of the old bridge had deteriorated so much that weight limits blocked school buses from traveling over the structure for years.

