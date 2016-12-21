Are row houses the latest real estate trend in suburban downtowns?
Charleston Row is inspired by a design from London that builder Larry Van Someren saw at a convention in Chicago. The string of six row houses along Aurora Avenue at Webster Street in downtown Naperville is expected to be complete by spring or summer 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ellyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matchmaker?
|16 hr
|VW Beetle
|11
|What is Shut Up involved in
|18 hr
|Yes LMAO
|101
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|21 hr
|Mindy Sparks
|234
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Thu
|Never too late
|140
|Apologize To VW Beetle
|Thu
|VW Beetle
|4
|What do airline workers around the country thin...
|Thu
|Shut Ups a mental...
|4
|Man blames friend for fatal strike (Mar '06)
|Nov '16
|xcop
|130
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ellyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC