Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Gle...

Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint in Glen Burnie

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

The driver transported the customer from the airport to Colonial Knoll near Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to county police. Upon arriving at Colonial Knoll, the suspect, a black male, took out a black semi-automatic hand gun and demanded money, the Anne Arundel County Police press release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Bob53 1,552,806
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr weaponX 314,757
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... Sun Amy 1
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn Fri Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Jun 30 Defarge 62
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,412 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC