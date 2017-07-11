Retirements put Anne Arundel chambers of commerce leadership in flux
Two long-time leaders of Anne Arundel County's chambers of commerce will retire at the end of the year, setting the stage for a generational shift among groups that often serve as important advocates for small business owners. Fran Schmidt, CEO of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, and Linda Zahn, CEO of the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber, separately announced their retirements this month to members.
