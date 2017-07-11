Retirements put Anne Arundel chambers...

Retirements put Anne Arundel chambers of commerce leadership in flux

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Two long-time leaders of Anne Arundel County's chambers of commerce will retire at the end of the year, setting the stage for a generational shift among groups that often serve as important advocates for small business owners. Fran Schmidt, CEO of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, and Linda Zahn, CEO of the Greater Severna Park and Arnold Chamber, separately announced their retirements this month to members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min FlabbyTabby 1,558,790
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr weaponX 314,802
Baltimore Schools 12 hr Sarah 3rd Grade 6
THIS is WHAT MY DADDY SAYS ABOUT N(EYE)GGERS 21 hr Jeremy 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,957
Shopping Alert! Extra 3% Off AT&T Go Phone prep... (Oct '15) Tue financewoman 2
News 16 Maryland shelters offering free cat adoption... Jul 8 Virginia Vegetarian 3
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC