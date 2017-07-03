Glen Burnie man gets life without par...

Glen Burnie man gets life without parole in Severn homicide

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A 23-year-old Glen Burnie man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Monday in the shooting death of Patrick Dixon in Severn last year. Daquan Darryl Pack spoke briefly before his sentencing for first-degree murder, citing how he wanted to be there for his infant daughter.

Glen Burnie, MD

