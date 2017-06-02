Two new candidates file for Annapolis...

Two new candidates file for Annapolis City Council election

Two new candidates for City Council have filed for the 2017 election, and one of them has a name that might be familiar. John "Bumper" Moyer has filed to run against Democrat Ross Arnett in Ward 8, which is primarily the Eastport section of Annapolis.

