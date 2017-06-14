The mystery of LaVerne's father

The mystery of LaVerne's father

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

LaVerne Worrell Grove, right, though Clyde Hatt, left, was her father, until she came across her birth certificate. Terry Grove Barbera wants to give her ailing mother a one-of-a-kind present for Father's Day, an elusive gift for which she has looked high and low and in vain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,544,911
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Susanm 314,573
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr ThomasA 20,936
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 18 hr riceresearch 416
Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park 21 hr Howard 1
Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19... Wed TruthSeeker 1
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,792,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC